Jose Mourinho rejects quick return to football management following offer from European giants

Jose Mourinho has rejected a return to football with Portuguese giants Benfica, just less than a month after the 55-year-old was sacked as manager of Man United.

As per Record, Mourinho was approached by Benfica regarding him sealing a return to management just weeks after he was let go by United, however according to Sky Sports, the Portuguese coach turned down the offer.

BREAKING: Jose Mourinho has rejected an offer to return to club management in Portugal with Benfica. #SSN pic.twitter.com/BeCJMAo1td — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 6, 2019

Mourinho had already worked at Benfica earlier in his career, and it would’ve surely been nice to see him return to the club he was with back in 2000, but following this news, it seems like there’ll be no reunion for the 55-year-old just yet.

Benfica are currently struggling in Liga NOS, as the Portuguese giants currently sit seven points behind league leaders Porto, and it looks like they’re going to need a miracle if they’re to win yet another league title this season.

Mourinho’s arrival would’ve surely increased their chances of doing just that, but it doesn’t seem like that move’s going to materialise if this news is anything to go off.

It would’ve been very interesting to see how Mourinho faired at Benfica manager considering he’s not managed in Portugal ever since leaving Porto for Chelsea back in the summer of 2004.

However, it seems like we’re going to have to wait a bit longer to see Mourinho seal a return back to management in Portuguese football following this report.