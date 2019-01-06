Menu

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is at it again doing things that just don’t look physically possible on a football pitch.

Yes, he scored against Getafe this evening, but it’s this pass below that has everyone talking.

Messi somehow beats about five defenders with an incredible reverse through-ball to Luis Suarez, who ruins it by not being Messi on the other end of the pass.

Just watch and enjoy this again and again – any words by us here really don’t do it justice…

