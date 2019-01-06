Liverpool could sanction star’s Premier League transfer this week despite scoring critical goal in the title race

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is reportedly a January transfer target for Fulham in a deal worth around £15million.

The Belgium international has certainly struggled for first-team football for much of his time at Anfield, failing to really live up to the expectations in him when he arrived as a youngster.

Still, Origi did manage to score a critical goal for the Reds this season, with his strike in the final minute of stoppage time against Everton giving the team a dramatic winner that could yet prove hugely important in this season’s Premier League title race.

It may end up being his last big contribution in a Liverpool shirt, however, as the Sun claim Fulham are now chasing him in a £15m deal as Claudio Ranieri looks to strengthen his struggling side up front.

While few LFC fans will miss Origi after his lack of impact in their squad, there does seem some danger in allowing squad players to leave without replacing them.

Liverpool have already let Dominic Solanke join Bournemouth, while Nathaniel Clyne has also left on loan.

If Origi goes too, Jurgen Klopp will be losing some decent backup options and will surely have to reinvest some of the money that comes in.