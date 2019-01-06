Champions League winner snubs Arsenal transfer after becoming free agent

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has reportedly snubbed a free transfer to Arsenal after leaving Besiktas last month.

The 35-year-old is an experienced pro with a great CV, having won the Champions League three times at Real Madrid, along with three La Liga titles and other major honours.

However, links with Pepe now will not make for great reading for Arsenal fans, given he’s at such an advanced stage of his career and surely far too old to be moving to a competitive league like the Premier League for the first time.

Pepe (CB) has rejected an approach from Arsenal, according to L’Équipe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 6, 2019

The Portuguese hard-man is linked with the Gunners by French source L’Equipe, as translated by Get French Football News in the tweet below.

Arsenal fans can be relieved to see it looks like a deal for Pepe is not happening anyway as he’s rejected the club, though their interest in him still gives an insight into how they might be looking to strengthen this January.

Arsenal don’t have the same kind of money as most of their big six rivals to spend in the transfer market, but one imagines they could afford to show a bit more ambition than this.