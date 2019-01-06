Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has received a storm of criticism for a picture that was posted to his social media accounts. The picture has caused controversy.

The Spanish playmaker – who currently plays for Japanese side Vissel Kobe, posted a picture to his social media accounts of him posing with people dressed in ‘blackface’.

The picture appears to be a reference to the story of St Nicholas and his companion that is named ‘Black Pete’, in countries such as Spain and the Netherlands the characters of Pete and St Nicholas are big figures in folklore. It’s understood that Pete is celebrated as one of St Nicholas’ (Santa Claus to us) helpers.

Of course some people’s decision to dress up in ‘blackface’ in order to pay homage to the tradition has been met by controversy in recent years.

It has to be made clear that this outdated understanding of the nativity story can be deeply offensive to some people.

Check out the image that Iniesta posted to social media below:

Here’s some reaction to the picture:

Is that a blackface?? Get in the bin ? — Brian (@cyborg_5) January 6, 2019

Ever wondered if Andrés Iniesta could ruin years of brilliance in one quick post?..https://t.co/Wh8wxioGt7 — Cheap Heat (@AFCCB1079) January 6, 2019

This is horrible. And indefensible. — Shireen Footybedsheets Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) January 6, 2019

for someone with such great vision you didn’t see the problem with this situation early enough did you — Sam (@_samsherrington) January 6, 2019

There’s no doubt that Iniesta will soon remove this picture from his social media accounts given the immense backlash he is facing.