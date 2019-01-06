Wayne Rooney’s mugshot has surfaced online after news broke earlier today stating that the former Manchester United and England star was arrested for ‘public intoxication’, the star’s club – DC United have also released a statement on the matter.

According to The Mirror, the former England captain was arrested in Washington on December 16 last year for ‘public intoxication and swearing’, it’s also understood that Rooney was handed a $25 fine for his actions.

Rooney has only been in the American capital for six months and it seems like the 33-year-old has already landed himself in hot water.

Take a look at Rooney’s mugshot below:

Wayne Rooney was arrested and fined in the United States last month for public intoxication and swearing. This was the mugshot provided by Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.https://t.co/RjlEqYVkpT pic.twitter.com/hUHd9gRn1R — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 6, 2019

DC United responded to the news of the arrest with his statement:

Statement from @dcunited:

“We are aware of news reports indicating that Wayne Rooney was arrested in December. We understand the media's interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that D.C. United will handle internally. We have no further comment”. — Erin Hawksworth (@ABC7Erin) January 6, 2019