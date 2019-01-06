Menu

(Photo) – Wayne Rooney’s mugshot revealed and DC United respond to star’s arrest with a statement

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Wayne Rooney’s mugshot has surfaced online after news broke earlier today stating that the former Manchester United and England star was arrested for ‘public intoxication’, the star’s club – DC United have also released a statement on the matter.

According to The Mirror, the former England captain was arrested in Washington on December 16 last year for ‘public intoxication and swearing’, it’s also understood that Rooney was handed a $25 fine for his actions.

Rooney has only been in the American capital for six months and it seems like the 33-year-old has already landed himself in hot water.

Take a look at Rooney’s mugshot below:

DC United responded to the news of the arrest with his statement:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories DC United Wayne Rooney