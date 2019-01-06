Chelsea launch MAMMOTH transfer bid to meet goal machine’s asking price

Chelsea are reportedly set to launch a £53million bid to meet the asking price of Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek.

The Poland international has been in stunning form in Serie A this season, emerging as one of the breakthrough performers of the 2018/19 campaign.

With 19 goals in just 21 games for Genoa, the 23-year-old looks a serious talent after arriving in a low-key summer move from Polish football, and Chelsea now want him to solve their striker crisis.

The Blues were linked with Piatek by football.london and others earlier this season, with his agent also confirming approaches from a host of top European sides.

Latest transfer rumours from Italy suggest Chelsea are now prepared to step up their interest by offering £53m for Piatek – supposedly enough for Genoa to consider selling their star player in the middle of the season.

It remains to be seen, however, if Piatek himself will pick Chelsea over other likely offers from teams like Barcelona.

Meanwhile, CFC have also been linked with an interest in big names like Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani to replace the struggling Alvaro Morata.

Gonzalo Higuain is another name on the west Londoners’ agenda in a potential swap deal that would see Morata move to AC Milan.

