Top 10 clubs in the world based on social media followers: Manchester United 3rd, Arsenal above Liverpool, Man City surprisingly high on list

In modern football, the amount of followers a club has on social media is something that some fans seem to actually care about, despite them just being numbers on a screen at the end of the day.

Social media is used daily by millions of people worldwide, and it’s definitely something that has become huge in the footballing world in recent years.

And in fairness, whether it be on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, having a big presence on social media is definitely something that can help a club and their fans.

So, with the help of an image we’ve found online, we decided to take a look at the football clubs with the biggest followings on social media.

10th – PSG – 66.7M followers

At tenth place on our list is, unsurprisingly, one of the biggest clubs in world football: PSG. The French side have come on leaps and bounds on and off the pitch ever since they were taken over by Qatar Sports Investments a few years back.

Having been a side that were battling against relegation in the mid-2000’s, PSG are now one of the club’s biggest and best sides, boasting a squad that contains players such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani, three of the biggest stars in the game.

PSG currently have around 66.7 million followers across all their social media platforms, with the majority of these followers coming from Facebook.

66.7 million numbers is an impressive total for PSG to have, we just wonder whether they’d have that much if they weren’t taken over by billionaire owners earlier this decade…

9th – Liverpool – 67.1M followers

Up next on our list is the mighty Liverpool, a team who have had a lot to shout about of late given their impressive form in the Premier League.

It’s no surprise to see the Reds on this list, as the Merseyside club are one of the biggest on the planet, and have been for a number of decades.

Having dominated English and European football in the 1970’s and 1980’s, Liverpool have managed to build up an immense following over the years, something that clearly shows given their place on this list.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have an astonishing 67.1 million followers across all social media sites, a total that puts them just ahead of 10th placed PSG, a surprising stat given the two side’s contrasting histories.

8th – Juventus – 69.4M

At eighth place on our list is Italy’s biggest club, Juventus, who are able to boast an online following of just under 70 million.

Again, like PSG and Liverpool, it’s no surprise at all to see Juve on this list given that they are one of the best clubs on the planet, something that’s been apparent for quite some time now.

We do wonder whether the Old Lady would be as high up on this last as they are had they not signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer, as the 33-year-old is one of the most famous people in the world, and his arrival would’ve definitely given Juve’s social media following a hefty boost.

But, with or without Ronaldo, Juve are still able to boast about being one of the biggest and most supported clubs in football, something that’s backed up by their place on this list.