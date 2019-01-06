Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann was likened to Lionel Messi after he scored a wonderful free-kick for Atleti against Sevilla this afternoon.

Right on the stroke of halftime Griezmann produced a brilliant moment of individual magic to get Diego Simeone’s man back into the side. Atleti were dominated by Sevilla through the entire first-half of action and just when it looked as though the side would be doomed Griezmann came to the rescue.

The Frenchman beautifully struck a free-kick from the edge of the box, that flew into the top corner. Sevilla put their best efforts into denying Griezmann the chance to score by placing two defenders deep into their box to attempt to block the free-kick.

The fact that Griezmann’s strike flew over the wall, evaded the head of two defenders and left the goalkeeper rooted to his spot – says it all about just how magnificent the strike was.

Check out a video of Griezmann’s fantastic free-kick below:

| GOAL! | That man, Antoine ? A little bit of Griezmann magic means Atletico Madrid are level at the break against Sevilla! ? Watch the second half || https://t.co/9ccNolPX7I pic.twitter.com/lvLweSQ1fe — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) January 6, 2019

Here’s how fans reacted to the Frenchman’s superb strike:

Griezmann just did a Messi. Which is the highest praise there is. — Andy West (@andywest01) January 6, 2019

Antoine Griezmann is still good, it seems — Zito (@_Zeets) January 6, 2019

Sweet freekick by Griezmann. Made that look too easily. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) January 6, 2019

It really is Griezmann FC — Roope (@Dizyyh) January 6, 2019

Me when Messi scores a free kick

Vs Me when Griezmann scores a free kick pic.twitter.com/V5y08nJk7j — ??????? (@thew__matt) January 6, 2019

Sevilla have been much better than Atleti. Should be ahead at HT. But that Griezmann free-kick… — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) January 6, 2019

Atlético equalize. Through quality? No. Through individual reliance, as usual. A Griezmann FK. — Un Prophète (@mediocentr0) January 6, 2019