Video: Linesman flips over advertising board during FA Cup clash, sparking criticism towards Watford ace

Watford FC
Posted by

There was a bizarre incident involving the linesman during today’s FA Cup clash between Premier League side Watford and non-league minnows Woking.

Watford striker Isaac Success appeared to nudge the linesman over an advertising board after he battled with one of Woking’s players to keep hold of the ball. The linesman flipped over the advertising board and at first the incident was seen as hilarious.

However once fans saw footage of the incident, Watford ace Success was blasted for failing to apologise to the referee for knocking him over. The striker also was perfectly placed to offer the linesman a helping hand but failed to do so.

Check out a video of the entire incident below:

Here’s a slow motion look at the incident which certainly doesn’t paint Success in a good light:

Its embarrassing to see that Success didn’t even offer the linesman a helping hand after nudging him over the advertising board.

To highlight the lack of class and respect on show just look at how non-league Woking’s player went to straight over to the linesman.

Here’s some reaction to what happened:

