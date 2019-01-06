There was a bizarre incident involving the linesman during today’s FA Cup clash between Premier League side Watford and non-league minnows Woking.

Watford striker Isaac Success appeared to nudge the linesman over an advertising board after he battled with one of Woking’s players to keep hold of the ball. The linesman flipped over the advertising board and at first the incident was seen as hilarious.

However once fans saw footage of the incident, Watford ace Success was blasted for failing to apologise to the referee for knocking him over. The striker also was perfectly placed to offer the linesman a helping hand but failed to do so.

Check out a video of the entire incident below:

It hasn't been a good day to be an assistant referee… ???? pic.twitter.com/a8SzJGd52b — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2019

Here’s a slow motion look at the incident which certainly doesn’t paint Success in a good light:

@WatfordFC teach your players some class / basic manners or even just decency. Embarrassing. #isaacsuccess pic.twitter.com/Pobca33Rdp — David Currie (@thedavidcurrie) January 6, 2019

Its embarrassing to see that Success didn’t even offer the linesman a helping hand after nudging him over the advertising board.

To highlight the lack of class and respect on show just look at how non-league Woking’s player went to straight over to the linesman.

Here’s some reaction to what happened:

Isaac Success didn’t even apologise ffs — ???™? (@ESPLAAAAAIN) January 6, 2019

Notice how the non league player goes to check on him and the Premier league player doesn’t? Seems the top leagues don’t teach you class — samzala93 (@samzala93) January 6, 2019

Overpaid brat would have been rolling around as if he had been shot wanting the refs sympathy after that, he can’t even be bothered to see if he’s ok — Mr T (@ikletez) January 6, 2019

I would have stopped to see if he was ok….good manners cost nothing…. — CG (@Green1man) January 6, 2019

Success setting a great example for kids watching by not helping him up or even checking on him. ??? — ? (@FIFASLAYER7) January 6, 2019

As funny as it is, it’s sad that Success doesn’t help him up, not a very good example of sportsmanship and gentleman conduct to set for kids watching is it! — Derek Hills (@GratiaetIacomus) January 6, 2019