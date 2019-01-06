Manchester City showcased their devastating killer instinct this afternoon against Championship side Rotherham in the FA Cup, Guardiola’s men were on another level this afternoon.

In the 72nd minute of the tie City made it a fantastic five when Riyad Mahrez finished off an excellent team move, full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko started off the move from City’s own half with a pass into midfield.

Mahrez then played an excellent one-two with Ilkay Gundogan before producing a tidy finish from the penalty spot to get himself on the scoresheet. This move is the perfect demonstration of how devastating City’s attack can be.

Check out a video of the goal below:

City look destined to win at least one piece of silverware this season. Pep Guardiola’s men are still in the running to win all four of their competitions (FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Premier League and Champions League).