Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Yannick Carrasco and hold a key advantage over both Man Utd and AC Milan who are also interested.

The 25-year-old left Atletico Madrid to join Dalian Yifang last year and has gone on to score seven goals and provide nine assists in 25 CSL appearances.

However, his stint in China could be short-lived as his name has been linked with a whole host of European giants, with Football Italia noting that both Milan and United are said to be interested in prising him away in the January transfer window.

Both could be set to miss out though as MilanNews, via Sky Sport Italia, note how Arsenal have opened talks for the Belgian international and it’s added that the Gunners are believed to be his preferred option which puts them in a very strong position if holding such a key advantage.

In turn, that could be a huge boost for Unai Emery, as Carrasco could provide the Spanish tactician with much-needed width to complement his other attacking options.

The likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have been played out wide at times, as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang alongside Alexandre Lacazette.

However, if Carrasco were to arrive at the Emirates, he would certainly offer a more natural option in that department, and perhaps a key attacking solution to help Arsenal continue to compete on multiple fronts in the second half of the season.

United’s need for the former Atleti star doesn’t seem particularly obvious with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez offering options behind Romelu Lukaku for interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In contrast, Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso only has two natural wingers at his disposal in Suso and Samu Castillejo, and so they’ll be eager to snap up Carrasco if possible.

Time will tell though if they can convince him to snub Arsenal if the Gunners do indeed make an offer to acquire him this month.