Arsenal tipped to rival Chelsea in transfer battle for €45m-rated Serie A starlet

Chelsea are reportedly at risk of missing out on Cagliari starlet Nicolo Barella, as it’s claimed Arsenal and Napoli are both keen on signing him too.

The 21-year-old has continued to impress for the Serie A outfit this season, making 20 appearances in all competitions while making a key impact with his energy and tenacity in central midfield.

Those characteristics would arguably make him an ideal fit for the Premier League, and that in turn perhaps explains why Sky Sports noted that Chelsea could launch a bid for him.

However, they will reportedly face stiff competition for his signature as Sky Sport Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested that Napoli are eager to snap him up to give him an option to stay in Italy, while Arsenal are touted as the ‘most interested Premier League team’ in Barella.

Further, it’s added that he has a €45m valuation, and so whichever interested party it is, they will seemingly have to offer a significant amount of money to prise him away from the Sardinian side.

Sky Sports note that Cesc Fabregas is expected to leave Chelsea this month with Monaco specifically suggested as his likely destination.

With that in mind, Maurizio Sarri will have a void to fill, and so Barella could be the solution. However, Di Marzio suggests that the Italian tactician must convince the club hierarchy in order to get his target.

As for Arsenal and Unai Emery, it could be argued that the Spanish tactician has enough midfield steel and tenacity, and perhaps should instead be looking at more creative options to bolster his squad.

While Barella has proven that he can offer a goal threat and make an impact going forward, it could be an unnecessary addition in midfield with the likes of Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi already at Emery’s disposal.