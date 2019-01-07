Barcelona are reportedly expected to confirm a deal is in place to sign starlet Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old will see his current contract with the Ligue 1 outfit expire this summer, and so it has left them vulnerable to losing one of their most promising talents.

SEE MORE: Video: Messi’s second outrageous pass for Barcelona against Getafe which rivalled the first for pure wizardry

Todibo has made 10 appearances so far this season, but with question marks hanging over his future with the club, he hasn’t featured for them since the start of November in the league.

According to Mundo Deportivo, his misery may not go on for much longer as it’s suggested that Barcelona are set to make an imminent announcement confirming his signing for the summer, potentially even by Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Catalan giants sit top of La Liga and boast a five-point lead, but they have had their troubles defensively so far this season with Samuel Umtiti’s injury woes not helping their cause.

Ernesto Valverde’s men have conceded 20 goals in their 18 league games thus far, giving them the worst defensive record of the top four sides.

In turn, bolstering their options at the back and tightening things up will be crucial to maintain their success, particularly in Europe as they reach the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Given Todibo’s lack of experience at the highest level though, it’s unlikely that he will make an immediate impact. However, at just 19 years of age, he is seemingly set to be considered a long-term solution at the back with club stalwart Gerard Pique not getting any younger.

Aside from the Spaniard, Umtiti and Lenglet, Barcelona do also arguably lack enough quality depth, and so Todibo will potentially be available to offer that next season if his move from Toulouse goes through, as touted in the report above.