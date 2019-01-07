Menu

Maurizio Sarri names two Chelsea wonderkids as ready for the first-team

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has singled out Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi as two of the club’s youngsters who are ready to be in the first-team on a regular basis.

This will excite Blues supporters amid ongoing transfer speculation involving Hudson-Odoi in particular, with the 18-year-old recently linked with a possible transfer to Bayern Munich.

Sarri, however, has essentially advised the teenage forward to stay at Stamford Bridge, saying he thinks he’s ready for Premier League football, following some impressive recent showings in the CFC first-team in cup competitions and the Europa League.

Ampadu’s name was also mentioned as someone to replace Gary Cahill in defence, despite him having not previously seen much playing time with the west London club.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be thrilled to hear this news as it’s not often they see their young players come through.

Exciting talents like Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Mohamed Salah are among recent examples to leave in their youth before going on to become top performers for their Premier League rivals, and the club could certainly do with avoiding that again.

More Stories / Latest News

See below for Sarri’s quotes in his press conference today, via Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella:

Sarri was also asked specifically about Hudson-Odoi going to Bayern, to which ESPN’s Liam Twomey quotes him as responding:

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi Ethan Ampadu Gary Cahill Maurizio Sarri