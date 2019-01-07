Club make huge gesture in bid to lure Chelsea star into transfer away

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to make a huge gesture in their attempts to land Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi in this January’s transfer window.

The England youth international has been linked time and time again with the Bundesliga giants recently, having impressed on limited first-team appearances for Chelsea.

Not exactly renowned for being the best club at giving young players a chance, it seems the Blues now run the serious risk of losing this big talent to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The latest is that Bayern are now trying to sweeten the deal by offering Hudson-Odoi the legendary number 10 shirt at the Allianz Arena, according to the Scottish Sun.

It was recently claimed by Bleacher Report that the 18-year-old is already tempted by the prospect of leaving Chelsea for Bayern, having seen how fellow Englishmen Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson have shone in their time in Germany.

It seems Bayern are serious about making Hudson-Odoi a key member of their first-team straight away, which is more than can be said of Chelsea right now.

CFC fans will surely be furious if they see their club lose another top youngster, having let the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Mohamed Salah go in recent years, only to see them shine elsewhere.