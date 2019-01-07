Maurizio Sarri advises Chelsea star to accept transfer away and drops hint over replacement

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has advised Cesc Fabregas to accept a transfer away from the club as the Spaniard looks set to join Monaco.

The 31-year-old looked to be bidding an emotional farewell to the fans at Stamford Bridge after the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend, and it seems Sarri is now encouraging his exit.

Speaking at his press conference today, the Italian tactician remained relatively tight-lipped on some of the speculation, despite reports that have come up.

The Sun reported yesterday that Fabregas had been in Monaco to discuss a deal, but Sarri is quoted by Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella below as saying he didn’t know where he was as it was his day off.

Sarri added that the former Barcelona man has an offer of a two-year contract from a club and he believes he should take it.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be emotional to see Fabregas leave, but it’s hard to argue with Sarri’s view here as the midfielder is no longer a regular starter for the club.

CFC now have the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic who play a similar role in midfield and who are also at peak age, whereas Fabregas probably can’t get that kind of playing time week in, week out at Premier League level any more.

Sarri was also quoted by Kinsella as saying he believes Fabregas’ departure would mean a replacement signing was necessary, which he said in response to a question over links with Cagliari’s Nicolo Barella, hinting he could be a target of his.