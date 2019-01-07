Liverpool face Wolves in the FA Cup third round on Monday night, and Jurgen Klopp has opted to make plenty of changes to his line-up.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, Klopp has rotated his squad for the encounter at Molineux with youngsters Rafael Camacho and Curtis Jones being handed their full debuts with the senior side.

However, in case they’re needed, Klopp has sensibly included the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino on the bench if Liverpool find themselves in a difficult position.

Nevertheless, the fact that the German tactician has made so many changes suggests that he’s eager to rest key individuals rather than risk them in the Cup, and time will tell whether or not that comes back to cost them with Wolves undoubtedly looking to produce a shock.

Based on some of the tweets below, it’s fair to say that many Liverpool fans aren’t particularly confident about their chances of progressing having now seen their starting line-up, but it’s also an opportunity for those who have struggled for playing time to make their mark.

Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Simon Mignolet all get a rare chance to impress from the start, and so they will certainly be itching to get some playing time and make a positive impression to earn a more regular role moving forward.

Despite that though, the Merseyside giants are leading the way in the Premier League and have the Champions League to consider next month, and so many will surely also agree with Klopp’s decision to rotate with his side facing Brighton at the weekend.

#WOLLIV team news… Rafael Camacho and Curtis Jones make their full #LFC debuts.? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2019

