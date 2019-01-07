Two Premier League clubs still in running to beat Arsenal to Denis Suarez transfer

Arsenal are reportedly not alone in their transfer pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez as he negotiates an exit from the club.

In a fresh update from Sport it is claimed that Chelsea and West Ham are also both after the Spain international this January, with a move to the Premier League seeming very much on the cards.

Suarez seems ideal for an Arsenal squad lacking in depth this season, with manager Unai Emery also knowing the 25-year-old well from their time together at Sevilla.

It remains to be seen, however, which choice Suarez will ultimately go for, as Chelsea may represent a more tempting destination for the player at present, while even a move to West Ham could have its merits as he’d be more likely to get the regular playing time he’s lacked at the Nou Camp.

Sport seem to think it is highly likely Suarez will decide to leave Barca and state he’s finalising a switch to a new club.

Sky Sports have previously stated Suarez looks close to joining Arsenal, but it may be that there’s another twist to this tale yet.

One to look out for is Cesc Fabregas’ situation at Chelsea, with a replacement perhaps likely to be sought by the club if he does end up completing his move to Monaco, as has been talked up by the Sun and others in recent days.