The FA Cup fourth round draw has taken place and it has produced one stand-out tie in particular after a thoroughly entertaining round of fixtures this past weekend.

Arsenal will host Manchester United in what promises to be a thrilling encounter and possible cup classic at the Emirates, with Unai Emery taking on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Elsewhere, holders Chelsea will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton at home in a favourable draw, while reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will host Burnley and fancy their chances against their fellow top flight side.

After knocking Liverpool out, Wolves were handed a trip to either Shrewsbury or Stoke City, while Tottenham will make the short trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

Nevertheless, the one fixture that will have everyone talking is of course the one that pits Arsenal against their old foes United, with the two sides playing out some memorable ties in this competition in the past.

Whether there is another to add to the archives later this month remains to be seen, but both managers will unsurprisingly be desperate to secure victory to advance to the next round and take a step closer to winning silverware this season.

Ties are to be played between January 25th and 28th, and so there isn’t long to wait to see how the FA Cup plays out in the next round with plenty more drama expected after Liverpool were the big casualties on Monday night.

Full draw:

Swansea City vs Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham

Shrewsbury/Stoke City vs Wolves

Millwall vs Everton

Brighton vs West Brom

Bristol City vs Bolton

Accrington Stanley vs Derby/Southampton

Doncaster vs Oldham

Chelsea vs Sheffield Weds/Luton

Newcastle/Blackburn vs Watford

Middlesbrough vs Newport

Man City vs Burnley

Barnet vs Brentford

Portsmouth vs QPR

Arsenal vs Man Utd

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham