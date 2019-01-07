In a far from ideal start to the evening, Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren was forced to limp out of his side’s FA Cup clash with Wolves on Monday.

As confirmed in the club’s tweet below, the Croatian international lasted just six minutes before he was forced off and could be seen clutching his hamstring as he made his way to the sidelines.

It’s a setback for Klopp as he’ll be desperate to avoid seeing his squad hit by injuries in such a crucial phase of the season with his side looking to challenge for major honours.

Aside from leading the way in the Premier League, they’ve advanced to the Champions League knockout stage and will be looking to advance in the FA Cup on Monday night.

In turn, the German tactician will need all his quality depth to be able to rotate and cover any absences, but Lovren’s injury will now complicate his options in defence moving forward.

Naturally, further tests will reveal the extent of the problem, and so Liverpool will be hoping that isn’t serious and that the experienced centre-half will be available sooner rather than later.

As noted on the club’s official site, both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain sidelined with their own injury problems, and so the last thing that Klopp and the Merseyside giants need is to lose another centre-half to leave them dangerously light in that department.

Youngster Ki-Jana Hoever stepped in at Molineux as he made his debut for Liverpool with Klopp looking to his youth stars for the encounter as both Curtis Jones and Rafael Camacho also made their full debuts for the Reds.