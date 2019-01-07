Unai Emery wants Arsenal to lodge €65m bid for priority January transfer target, plus offer to become club’s highest-paid player

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly eager for his club to seal the transfer of James Rodriguez, and this month if possible.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who state the Colombia international is a priority target of Emery and could be offered the chance to become the highest-paid player at the Emirates Stadium if he makes a €65million transfer.

Rodriguez seems an ideal fit for Arsenal at the moment after an up-and-down first season for Emery, who surely needs more top quality players in this squad.

Although Rodriguez has struggled on loan at Bayern Munich and at parent club Real Madrid, he has long been regarded as potentially one of the best attacking talents in the world.

The 27-year-old has also been linked by Don Balon with Juventus, but their report suggests Arsenal really are pushing for the player.

With Mesut Ozil off-form, it’s easy to see how Rodriguez could instantly fit into Emery’s XI and give them an exciting new-look side for the second half of the campaign.

Although Arsenal currently sit 5th in the Premier League table, one imagines a good transfer window could be enough to close that small gap between themselves and Chelsea in the fight for 4th place.