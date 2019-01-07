Liverpool remain on target to receive £17.6m WINDFALL as part of transfer from 2018

Liverpool are reportedly still on course to secure another £17.6m from the agreement that took Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona last year.

The Brazilian playmaker joined the Catalan giants last January as he has played a key role for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

However, as noted by the Liverpool Echo, he is expected to earn his former side another £17.6m when he hits 100 appearances for the La Liga champions, as he made it 45 outings for the Blaugrana at the weekend.

Nevertheless, it came after a spell on the bench which in turn raised question marks over his future at the Nou Camp, but the Merseyside giants will evidently be hoping that he sticks around for long enough to ensure they get their additional payment.

Given he’s still only 26 years of age and has bags of quality, it’s difficult to see it not all clicking into place eventually and he establishes himself as a fundamental figure in Barcelona’s long-term plans to sustain their success.

However, based on his lack of playing time in more recent times, it remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool get that windfall which will undoubtedly be welcomed with open arms to reinvest back into Jurgen Klopp’s squad.