Video: Manchester United legend made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prediction eight years ago

Manchester United legend David Beckham mentioned in an old interview that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be Red Devils manager one day.

The former England international can be seen in the clip below, which has started doing the rounds today, congratulating Solskjaer on his success in Norwegian football.

He goes on to praise Solskjaer’s qualities as a player, a person and a possible future manager of Manchester United.

The 45-year-old has of course recently gone on to become interim boss at Old Trafford, having been placed in charge until the end of the season after a nightmare start to 2018/19 under Jose Mourinho.