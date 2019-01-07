Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku admits he was really surprised by interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his in-depth knowledge of his game.

The Belgium international is one of a number of United players to improve hugely since the departure of Jose Mourinho and the temporary appointment of club legend Solskjaer in his place.

Despite his lack of experience at the highest level of management, Solskjaer has made a flying start at Old Trafford, and his connection with the team he played for for eleven years seems to be a big factor in his lifting the mood in the squad.

More than that, however, it seems the Norwegian tactician also really knows his stuff, and Lukaku is one player who could not hide quite how impressed he was.

Speaking about his recent up-turn in form, the 25-year-old hailed the manager for understanding his game and says he is looking forward to continuing working with him.

‘Movement-wise, and stuff like that, but obviously he (Solskjaer) knows the type of striker that I am,’ Lukaku is quoted in the Independent.

‘I think from the first day when I came back in, he did a total analysis of my game and I was really surprised.

‘He helped me a lot and I am looking forward to keeping on working with him.’

Solskjaer was a striker himself in his playing days and seems the ideal man to turn United into a stronger attacking force once again.