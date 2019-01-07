Man City are reportedly one of three clubs to have made a bid to sign Juventus ace Paulo Dybala, who has also been linked with a move to rivals Man Utd.

As noted by talkSPORT, the Argentine international has previously been linked with the Red Devils as he continues to establish himself as one of the top forwards in Europe, albeit he insisted at that time he was happy in Turin.

Dybala, 25, has bagged seven goals and three assists in 22 appearances so far this season, as he hopes to help Juve win a fourth consecutive Serie A title and Coppa Italia trophy since he joined the club from Palermo in 2015.

The Champions League will of course be a priority this season too having now been paired with Cristiano Ronaldo in the final third, and so it would appear as though he’s well settled in Turin.

However, according to Tuttosport, not only have three approaches been made to sign the talented playmaker from Man City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but it’s added that Juventus may be tempted to sell if they were to receive a bid in excess of €100m this summer.

That’s a hefty fee to splash out on the Argentine ace, but given the quality that he has long shown for the Bianconeri coupled with the impact that he could make for either Manchester giant with his creative class and goal threat, time will tell if either are willing to reach that level of spending.

Such a transfer fee would of course allow Juve to identify and sign a capable replacement to fill the void left behind, and so it seems like a sensible strategy to demand so much when surely not particularly keen on selling anyway.

It could be argued that Dybala should be considered a fundamental part of their plans moving forward, as he has consistently played a key role for coach Massimiliano Allegri and still has his peak years ahead of him.

Nevertheless, it would appear based on the Tuttosport report above, that every player has their price and it’s up to the likes of City and United to match the demand and potentially pull off a stunning move to sign a world-class attacker.

As per Calciomercato, it could also be part of an ambitious plan from the Italian champions to prise Kylian Mbappe away from PSG, with Dybala’s fee providing funds to chase the World Cup winner.