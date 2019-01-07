Manchester United have reportedly launched a bid to seal the transfer of Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella ahead of the likes of Chelsea.

The talented 21-year-old is one of Europe’s brightest prospects at the moment and could well be on his way to the Premier League in the near future.

Reports in Italy provide a fresh update on Barella’s situation as a somewhat strange report details United’s pursuit of him so far.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, the Red Devils appear to have made a £30million bid for the youngster, in what is expected to be their final offer.

The piece describes this as a ‘take it or leave it’ offer, though it doesn’t seem particularly likely to be successful, as they add Cagliari’s asking price is closer to £36-45m.

Barella has also been linked with Chelsea by the Daily Express, and it may now be that the Blues will be the favourites for the Italy international, as they state they’re working on a deal at around £45m.

With the Sun linking Cesc Fabregas with a move to Monaco, a new midfield signing like Barella makes sense for CFC this January.