Liverpool target sends message to his club in response to LFC transfer links

Abdulkadir Omur has given a positive response to recent transfer rumours linking him with a potential move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

The 19-year-old looks a bright prospect after impressing at Trabzonspor and the Mirror recently claimed Liverpool and Manchester City were among his admirers.

Having been quizzed about the speculation regarding Liverpool, Omur certainly sounds pretty positive about a big move to England.

While the youngster resisted the urge to put too much direct pressure on his current club, he did admit that Liverpool are an important club and that a big move to Europe is a dream for him at some point in his career.

‘Liverpool is a very important club, but the most important thing is Trabzonspor’s interests,’ the Turkey Under-21 international told CNN Turk.

‘If my club tell me that I can go, I’ll go and if they tell me to stay, I’ll stay. We will see.

‘My priority is Trabzonspor but I have a dream of playing in Europe. I hope I play there one day. My dream is to succeed here and then go to Europe.’

Liverpool fans can take some encouragement from this, with Omur surely theirs if they can come up with a good enough offer.

While Omur is not yet the biggest name, he looks one for the future and LFC have done well in the transfer market in recent times, even when not splashing the cash on established stars like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

Most of Jurgen Klopp’s signings have improved a great deal since moving to Anfield and Omur looks a talent with that kind of potential.