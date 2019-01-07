Photo: Paul Pogba flies out to Dubai to join Man Utd teammates after club opted to explain initial absence

After Man Utd felt it was necessary to explain Paul Pogba’s initial absence in Dubai, the Frenchman has now been spotted on his way to join the squad.

As noted on the club’s official site, it was confirmed that Pogba didn’t initially travel with the rest of his teammates as he was set to receive further treatment on an injury.

That ended any speculation of a potential issue and it certainly seemed accurate regardless of the statement, as he was forced to miss the win over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday after picking up the problem against Newcastle United the previous week.

With a break now until their next outing against Tottenham, the Red Devils have travelled to Dubai for warm-weather winter training, and as seen in the images below, Pogba is now en route to join up with them and continue his recovery and comeback from his knock.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form since Solskjaer was appointed interim boss last month, scoring four goals and providing three assists in his last four appearances in the Premier League.

The Norwegian tactician will be hoping that he can now recover in time to face Spurs and continue that rich vein of form to lead United back into the hunt for a top-four finish this season.

Given the fact that he has now travelled, it would suggest that United are set to get a fitness boost in time for this weekend, but it remains to be seen how he fares during the training camp.

Paul Pogba is travelling to Dubai to join up with the squad. #mufc [Mail] pic.twitter.com/PrpKao4ucn — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 7, 2019