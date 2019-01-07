‘Sell him ASAP’ – These Liverpool fans react as LFC star ruled out of FA Cup clash

Liverpool ace Adam Lallana was ruled out of his side’s FA Cup encounter with Wolves due to injury, and the reaction hasn’t been particularly kind.

As seen in Liverpool Echo reporter James Pearce’s tweet below, the 30-year-old was ruled out of the clash at Molineux on Monday night with a ‘minor knock’.

SEE MORE: Liverpool target sends message to his club in response to LFC transfer links

Adam Lallana ruled out with a minor knock tonight. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 7, 2019

In turn, he will not add to the eight appearances that he has been limited to so far this season, while he has totalled just over 300 minutes of playing time.

Lallana has unfortunately been dogged by injuries in recent times, as he was restricted to just 15 appearances in the entire campaign last year.

As he struggles to steer clear of setbacks and remain fully fit, it raises question marks over his future at Anfield and whether or not he can consistently play a key role for Jurgen Klopp, even perhaps just as quality depth.

With his contract set to expire next year, Liverpool seemingly have a big decision to make this summer if they perhaps want to avoid losing him for nothing, albeit his injury record will surely raise doubts for any interested party in justifying spending money.

As seen in the tweets below, many Liverpool fans are perhaps annoyed over Lallana’s ongoing absence as it will be a bitterly frustrating situation for all concerned as ultimately they all want to see him play regularly for the Reds and have a positive impact for the squad as they chase major honours this season.

However, there is also perhaps a lack of sympathy for the England international too, as he’ll surely be desperately disappointed himself not to be in contention on Monday night with Klopp making nine changes to his starting line-up and giving the likes of Curtis Jones and Rafael Camacho a chance to shine instead.

Sell him ASAP — Arnav Rout (@arnav_14_) January 7, 2019

Sell him tonight — ab. (@lxrdAB) January 7, 2019

Did he break a nail? — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) January 7, 2019

Just lie to us and tell us he’s transfer listed James. Please. — Jordan (@ZeusLFC) January 7, 2019

Adam Lallana is the Darren Anderton of the 21st Century — kop77 (@rylands72) January 7, 2019

Imagine my shock… Give him away for free — ?east? (@LiverBeast) January 7, 2019

He should be ruled out of Liverpool FC already. He is worse than Stu in his hospital prime. — Konrad Kijanka (@Devillmore) January 7, 2019

Expected. Great professional, but not a on a Liverpool level by any means. Can’t stay fit for more than 2 days. — The OA (@_Silveira42) January 7, 2019

For God’s sake, let him go. We have enough quality and depth now — Grant (@grantward79) January 7, 2019