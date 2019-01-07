Serie A giants make contact with Barcelona regarding transfer for out-of-favour superstar

Barcelona winger Malcom is the subject of interest from Lazio in Italy, who are hoping to arrange a loan deal in January.

The 21-year-old has not been able to break into Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI during the first half of the 2018-19 campaign, featuring in just five La Liga games in total.

The Blaugrana are top of the league at the half-way stage, five points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid and a whopping ten ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid, while also through to the knockout phases of the Champions League.

Barca look set to challenge for the treble again during the second half of the season but at the moment, Malcom is playing nothing more than a bit-part role in their success.

According to Diario Sport, Serie A giants Lazio have made contact with Barcelona officials to discuss a possible loan transfer for the Brazilian, as they chase a place in Europe next season.

Barcelona have reportedly already made it clear that they have no intention of letting Malcom leave at this stage of the season, but their resolve could be tested if the Rome based club decides to lodge an official bid over the next few days.

The out-of-favour superstar could be given ample opportunity to shine at the Camp Nou over the next six months, with the fixture list set to pile up and squad rotation likely as fatigue starts to creep in, however, he may already have grown frustrated with his role on the sidelines.

Malcom’s talent is undeniable, which is why Barca chose to sign him from Bordeaux during the summer, but his development has stalled recently and his career might be best served with a temporary switch to rediscover his best form.

If Lazio are able to land his signature then it would represent a huge dig at their arch-rivals AS Roma, who came within inches away of acquiring Malcom themselves during the last transfer window before Barca swooped in to usurp them.