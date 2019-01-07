Deal agreed: Manchester United on BRINK of completing £110million double signing

Manchester United look close to clinching a stunning £110million double deal to kick-start the January transfer window.

According to reports, the Red Devils have taken a significant step forward in their pursuit of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar ahead of a £65million transfer.

The Slovakia international is one of the finest centre-backs in Europe and looks a necessary signing for United, who have been cleared to land him as Inter prepare to bring in Diego Godin to replace him.

Skriniar had been stalling on signing a new contract at the San Siro, forcing the Italian giants to accept an offer from MUFC, who are also chasing Porto starlet Eder Militao.

Valued at around £45m, the youngster has made a superb start to life in Europe this season after a summer move from Sao Paolo.

Real Madrid are also after Militao, but United are determined to strengthen at the back this winter and could be prepared to spend big on two new central defenders.

The pair would arrive for a similar cost to the amount the club recently bid for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, with a £95m offer rejected by the Serie A outfit.

This spending spree is likely to be aided by sales of squad players like Andreas Pereira and Matteo Darmian, while the club are also open to offers for struggling defensive players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Alexis Sanchez is understood to be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, but the United hierarchy could also accept a bid for the Chilean flop if a tempting one comes in.