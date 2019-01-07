Video: James Milner error pounced on by Wolves as Raul Jimenez breaks deadlock vs Liverpool

Liverpool stalwart James Milner had a moment to forget in his side’s FA Cup clash with Wolves on Monday night as Raul Jimenez opened the scoring.

The versatile ace picked up possession in midfield, but as he attempted to turn his way out of trouble, he was dispossessed by Diogo Jota who set Jimenez through down the right flank.

As seen in the video below, Jota deserves plenty of credit for his efforts from that point onwards too as he shields Milner away from getting across while staying ahead of his man to offer his teammate an option if he wanted to square it.

However, Jimenez was more than happy to take on the opportunity himself, as he produced a great finish to put the ball past Simon Mignolet and give the hosts the lead at Molineux.

Jurgen Klopp was forced into an early unwanted change after Dejan Lovren limped off with an injury, and his hopes of advancing to the fourth round of the FA Cup took another hit with the goal as the Merseyside giants have it all to do to turn it around.

