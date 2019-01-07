Liverpool ace Xherdan Shaqiri thought he had drawn his side level at Wolves in their FA Cup clash on Monday night, but John Ruddy had other ideas.

Raul Jimenez had given the hosts the lead in the first half at Molineux, but Divock Origi drew Liverpool level shortly after the break.

Ruben Neves responded with a stunning goal of his own to restore his side’s lead, and it appeared as though history was set to repeat itself as Shaqiri stepped up and curled a brilliant effort towards goal from a free-kick.

His strike looked destined for the back of the net, but as seen in the video below, Ruddy managed to get the slightest of touches to it and finger-tipped it onto the post to deny him.

Wolves held on to secure a 2-1 win and advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup at Liverpool’s expense, with Jurgen Klopp now undoubtedly set to re-focus his men on the Premier League title race and their Champions League hopes between now and the end of the season.

Nevertheless, it was a disappointing night for the Merseyside giants, albeit they made nine changes to the line-up to suggest where their priorities lie this year.