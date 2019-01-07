Video: Ruben Neves smashes home stunning strike in thrilling FA Cup tie between Wolves and Liverpool

Wolves saw their lead cancelled out by Liverpool early on in the second half of their FA Cup clash, but Ruben Neves was on hand to restore it almost immediately.

The hosts went ahead in the first half courtesy of Raul Jimenez, but Divock Origi struck after the restart to give the Reds a way back into the game to advance to the next round.

However, their hopes of doing so suffered a blow just minutes later as Neves stepped up and struck a wonderful effort from distance to find the back of the net, as seen in the video below.

Question marks could perhaps be asked of Simon Mignolet who was beaten at his near post, but ultimately it was a great strike from the Portuguese international, who has proven more than capable of producing magical moments such as this previously.

The two Premier League sides played out a thrilling encounter with chances at either end throughout, with Xherdan Shaqiri going close with a sensational effort of his own from a free kick which hit the post and was just inches away from perfection.

A Rúben Neves special ? pic.twitter.com/FQ9ex2QpN6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 7, 2019