(Photo) Wayne Hennessey tweets explanation after appearing to do Nazi salute in Crystal Palace team-mate’s Instagram picture

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has taken to Twitter to clear up an image doing the rounds of him appearing to do a Nazi salute.

The Wales international can be seen making what looks like a hugely offensive gesture that could land him in big trouble, though he insists it was simply the unfortunate timing of when the picture was taken.

The Daily Mirror suggest Hennessey will face a probe from his club following this incident, but of course it remains to be seen if there really was any intent behind it or if his explanation is genuine.

See below for the picture and the tweets from the player himself denying the accusations…

It certainly *looks* like Wayne Hennessey doing a Hitler salute on Crystal Palace teammate Max Meyer's Instagram photo. pic.twitter.com/HdFXdxPnyc — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) January 6, 2019

Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team mates and we had a group photograph. I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry. It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a — Wayne Hennessey (@WayneHennessey1) January 6, 2019