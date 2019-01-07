Why Juventus are still pushing to land key signing of Arsenal star in January

Juventus are reportedly keen to wrap up the signing of Aaron Ramsey this month rather than wait for a free transfer in the summer.

The 28-year-old will see his current contract with Arsenal expire at the end of the season, and as noted by the Guardian, he has publicly revealed that it was the club who opted to withdraw the offer of a renewal which has led to plenty of exit speculation.

Goal.com have suggested that Juventus are closing in on securing a deal for the Welshman over a summer move to Turin, but they could yet try to accelerate their push to sign him in January.

It’s unclear if Arsenal can be tempted into selling this month depending on the offer made, but Calciomercato note that due to the lack of quality depth at coach Massimiliano Allegri’s disposal in midfield, it could warrant an effort to try and sign Ramsey sooner than planned.

The Bianconeri are currently nine points clear at the top of the Serie A table as they remain unbeaten after 19 games, while they advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

In turn, in order to maintain their push on multiple fronts this season, additional quality arriving in January could give them a boost for the second half of the campaign.

Both Sami Khedira and Emre Can have had their injury woes already this season, leaving Juventus possibly a little exposed in the final stretch with others perhaps feeling the strain of having to cover for them.

With that in mind, trying to sign Ramsey in January would seem like a sensible idea on one hand, but on the other, it has to be questioned if spending money on the Arsenal star now instead of waiting a few more months to get him on a free is a smart plan after all.

Nevertheless, Juve appear to be in a ‘win now’ mode having signed Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci last summer, and so adding Ramsey immediately would fit that strategy for this season.