Chelsea have reportedly accepted a transfer bid from Bayern Munich for exciting young forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Blues have received a number of bids from the Bundesliga giants for the 18-year-old, and have finally accepted a fourth offer, according to this video clip below from Sky Sports in Germany.

Sky Info: Bayern und Chelsea einig über Ablöse für Hudson-Odoi! #skyTransfer pic.twitter.com/X5vkQo539Z — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) January 8, 2019

It was recently reported that Bayern were ready to offer Hudson-Odoi the number 10 shirt upon joining, with the Scottish Sun reporting on this tempting offer to the youngster.

It seems likely from this point that the England youth international will end up making the move to the Allianz Arena, as Bleacher Report have previously stated he was tempted by the idea.

Chelsea don’t have the best track record of trusting youth, so Hudson-Odoi could be making a sensible decision in looking to further his career elsewhere.

Hudson-Odoi will no doubt have looked at English talent like Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson getting playing time and impressing in Germany, and he clearly has the talent to replicate their success.

If Chelsea fan reaction to this news is anything to go by, this deal is set to infuriate large sections of their supporters who are desperate to see young talent like this get a chance at Stamford Bridge.

Please just play him ffs. Keep him on the books and let him grow at Chelsea https://t.co/8rPeFVPy65 — Ben Fogarty (@Ben_Fogarty) January 8, 2019

Can we not accept bids from anyteam yet for hudson odoi? This is the time to let him shine man with injury problems for our wingers. Wtf chelsea — MiqdamJr (@MiqdamJr) January 8, 2019

That fact the Bayern Munich are going all out to sign CHO should be enough reason for Chelsea to keep him — ?? (@MaestroNZD) January 8, 2019

If we can’t keep CHO what makes anybody think we can keep Hazard ? clubs a joke with no soul — Chelsea FC Forever (@ChelseaFC_Fan) January 8, 2019

Bayern Munich make a fourth bid of £35 million for Callum Hudson-Odoi, The main aim should be trying to keep him at Chelsea, he should be given that starting position ahead of Willian and Pedro. #CFC #CHO — Blue Boys (@ShedEndUpper) January 8, 2019