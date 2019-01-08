Menu

Bid accepted: Chelsea agree to sanction star’s controversial transfer to European giants

Chelsea have reportedly accepted a transfer bid from Bayern Munich for exciting young forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Blues have received a number of bids from the Bundesliga giants for the 18-year-old, and have finally accepted a fourth offer, according to this video clip below from Sky Sports in Germany.

It was recently reported that Bayern were ready to offer Hudson-Odoi the number 10 shirt upon joining, with the Scottish Sun reporting on this tempting offer to the youngster.

It seems likely from this point that the England youth international will end up making the move to the Allianz Arena, as Bleacher Report have previously stated he was tempted by the idea.

Chelsea don’t have the best track record of trusting youth, so Hudson-Odoi could be making a sensible decision in looking to further his career elsewhere.

Hudson-Odoi will no doubt have looked at English talent like Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson getting playing time and impressing in Germany, and he clearly has the talent to replicate their success.

If Chelsea fan reaction to this news is anything to go by, this deal is set to infuriate large sections of their supporters who are desperate to see young talent like this get a chance at Stamford Bridge.

