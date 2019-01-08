Menu

“Don’t you dare” – Chelsea given stern message from worried fans after latest transfer development

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans are not keen on news of another bid from Bayern Munich in their pursuit of the transfer of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

It seems many Blues supporters are eager to see the exciting homegrown youngster stay put at Stamford Bridge after impressing in limited appearances for the first-team so far this season.

Hudson-Odoi certainly looks a top prospect for the future, for both Chelsea and England, but his current club have something of a reputation for not affording young players many first-team opportunities.

This has cost Chelsea in the transfer market before, as they’ve let exciting talents like Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku leave at a young age, only to see them go on and become among the finest players in the world and shine for their Premier League rivals.

Sky Sports report that a fourth bid has come in from Bayern for Hudson-Odoi, but Chelsea fans have made it clear by their reaction on Twitter that they do not even want them to consider letting him go…

