“Don’t you dare” – Chelsea given stern message from worried fans after latest transfer development

Chelsea fans are not keen on news of another bid from Bayern Munich in their pursuit of the transfer of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

It seems many Blues supporters are eager to see the exciting homegrown youngster stay put at Stamford Bridge after impressing in limited appearances for the first-team so far this season.

Hudson-Odoi certainly looks a top prospect for the future, for both Chelsea and England, but his current club have something of a reputation for not affording young players many first-team opportunities.

This has cost Chelsea in the transfer market before, as they’ve let exciting talents like Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku leave at a young age, only to see them go on and become among the finest players in the world and shine for their Premier League rivals.

.@FCBayernEN have made a fourth bid for @ChelseaFC's Callum Hudson-Odoi, matching the asking price of £35m! ? – Follow all of today's transfer news here: https://t.co/wcqxHX1EHQ pic.twitter.com/fRLvlZBruG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 8, 2019

Sky Sports report that a fourth bid has come in from Bayern for Hudson-Odoi, but Chelsea fans have made it clear by their reaction on Twitter that they do not even want them to consider letting him go…

BREAKING: Bayern Munich have tabled a fourth bid of £35m for Callum Hudson-Odoi, matching Chelsea's asking price. Don't you dare @ChelseaFC. Don't even think about it because we all know you are. Don't. pic.twitter.com/6O7SeRM0no — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) January 8, 2019

So I see Bayern have placed a fourth bid of £35M for CHO.#IGottaABadFeeling #CFC — ???? (@SW6__1HS) January 8, 2019

If @ChelseaFC sell Hudson-Odoi I generally cba. He's the future of Chelsea and a future World XI player. The same way we regretted selling many players in the past we can't let it happen again. Start him instead of Willian. Sell Willian, just keep our youth players abeg. — Ameen (@Ameen269) January 8, 2019

I swear if Hudson-Odoi does to Bayern. There's something seriously wrong behind the scenes for @ChelseaFC to not keep hold of him. — Kye Bowerman ? (@Kyenedy) January 8, 2019

Controversial opinion… But maybe we should’ve played Hudson-Odoi sooner than December. You know maybe in August straight after his performance against Manchester City and his pre-season showings. Trying to keep a player after he’s agreed to join another club is SO Chelsea. — Danny T (@dannydoes) January 8, 2019

If we sell Hudson-Odoi so that we can keep Willian and Pedro I am Sarri Out #cfc — Tom Simpson (@DasherTS) January 8, 2019