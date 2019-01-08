Chelsea on brink of landing prolific 290-goal striker to solve key issue for Sarri

Chelsea are reportedly on the brink of securing a deal to sign Gonzalo Higuain to bolster their attack in the second half of the season.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Argentine star is currently on a season-long loan at AC Milan, with the Rossoneri paying €18m initially while they will have to fork out an additional €36m this summer to make it a permanent move.

SEE MORE: ‘Why is he still a Chelsea player’ – These fans fume with CFC trio after poor first half at Tottenham

Higuain hasn’t had the best of seasons thus far though, as he’s managed just eight goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for the Italian giants.

That in turn led to a warning from sporting director Leonardo on Tuesday afternoon, as noted by Football Italia, while Marca now report that Chelsea are set to secure a deal to sign him imminently as it’s claimed that he’s given his approval to the move.

Aside from firing another blank in their League Cup semi-final first leg clash with Tottenham on Tuesday night, Chelsea have managed to score 38 goals in 21 Premier League games so far this season.

That gives them the lowest tally of the top six sides, and with both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud struggling to offer a consistent source of goals, it’s emerging as a real problem for Sarri.

Nevertheless, what better way to address the issue than with a player that he knows well following their stint together at Napoli, with Higuain enjoying the most prolific campaign of his career under the Italian tactician when he bagged 38 goals in just 42 games in the 2015/16 campaign.

He has now scored a career-total of 290 goals, and has firmly established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe despite his struggles this season.

For now, it’s unclear how it will play out in terms of Higuain freeing himself from the loan deal with Milan, and what the agreement is between Chelsea and Juventus to send him to Stamford Bridge.

Despite Marca suggesting that a deal could be ‘finalised in the coming hours’, it seems a little more complicated than that, as Milan will also have to replace Higuain if such an exit was to materialise this month while they’ve agreed to pay an €18m loan fee for the entire season.