Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has reportedly decided to snub a move to Wolves and will stay on loan at Aston Villa for the rest of the season.

This is breaking news according to Sky Sports, following speculation that Abraham would quit Villa for a loan spell in the Premier League.

Tim Spiers of the Express and Star reported just yesterday that Abraham looked set to complete a move to Wolves imminently, but it seems this is now not the case.

Latest on Abraham…I understand deal has been finalised between Wolves and Chelsea for a straight loan, no option. No issue expected with FA/FIFA on ratifying it. Just up to player to make final decision, which is expected tomorrow #wwfc — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) January 6, 2019

Is it unclear at the time of writing what has motivated this change of heart, but Villa fans will no doubt be delighted to see the 21-year-old attacker remain with them after such a fine start with the Championship club.

Abraham has 16 goals in 20 appearances so far this season, showing he can be a valuable asset to Villa, but also that he could most likely have done a great job in the top flight with Wolves.

Chelsea fans will just hope he can keep his form up, wherever he plays, and one day go into the Blues’ first-team.