Club chief issues warning to Chelsea transfer target amid struggles this season

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has warned Gonzalo Higuain to focus on the task in hand this season amid speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea.

Things started well for the 31-year-old this season, but a worrying goal drought saw him go seven Serie A games without scoring while he also picked up a red card for dissent.

That has raised question marks over whether or not he will complete a permanent move to the San Siro, with Sky Sports noting how he has joined the Rossoneri on an initial €18m loan move from Juventus, while they will have to splash out a further €36m this summer to sign him outright.

He ended that barren run with a goal against SPAL prior to the winter break, but he will be under pressure to now fire Milan to a top-four finish this season to secure their place in the Champions League next year.

As per the Guardian, the Argentine international has been linked with a move to Chelsea to reunite with Maurizio Sarri after their successful stint together at Napoli, but Leonardo has warned him to focus on what’s in front of him and has ultimately challenged him to deliver for Milan.

“He has to make a decision and take on his share of the responsibility,” he said, as noted by Football Italia. “Not this continual yes, no, I’m not sure. He had a tough moment, he has to put it behind him and get to work.

“There’s no point following rumours and gossip. He is here right now. Seeing as he is here, he needs to get down and actually do something for this team. A goal can change things, but if he is to continue here, he needs to take on responsibility.”

Higuain enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career under Sarri, scoring 38 goals in just 42 games in the 2015/16 campaign.

In turn, perhaps a reunion could get the best out of him again while solving a prevalent issue for Chelsea given their lack of a goalscorer, but time will tell if he does enough to convince Milan to sign him permanently this summer and answers the call from Leonardo to lead the team as their talisman up front in the coming months.