Manchester United make contract offer in last-ditch bid to seal world class transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made a contract offer to Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin, though they look set to miss out on a transfer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Red Devils have this January revived their interest in the player they tried to sign in the summer, but he looks set to move to Inter Milan instead.

United tried their luck with a lower wage offer than the deal they tried to lure him to Old Trafford with in the summer, and it is perhaps unsurprising that Tuttomercatoweb claim he has turned that down.

Godin has long been one of the very finest centre-backs in world football, and despite his age could have been a fine signing for MUFC at this time.

The Uruguay international looks a clear upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, but it seems United will have to look elsewhere.

If Godin does end up at Inter, that’s also a strong statement by them as they look to re-establish themselves as a force in Serie A after a difficult few years.