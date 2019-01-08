£62m offer made: Klopp orders Liverpool to outbid Arsenal for priority Emery transfer target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on the transfer of James Rodriguez and his club have tabled a bid of around £62million to gazump Arsenal in the race for his signature.

This is the latest from Don Balon, who just yesterday also linked Rodriguez strongly with Arsenal in a move to become their highest-paid player.

That Don Balon piece had the Gunners offering around £58m for the Colombia international, whose future looks a little complicated at the moment after struggling on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid.

Still, Rodriguez has previously looked one of the best attacking midfielders in the world and could surely reproduce that form in the right kind of team.

The 27-year-old is described by Don Balon as being a priority target for Arsenal manager Unai Emery, but their latest report also links Liverpool with a big-money bid.

The Reds could perhaps also do with more options in attack at the moment, with more depth needed behind the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in attacking midfield.

Xherdan Shaqiri joined LFC in the summer and has performed well in a role mainly coming on from the bench, but Rodriguez at his best could really be a player to challenge someone like Mane for his place in Klopp’s first XI.