€100million star open to Manchester United transfer despite recently signing new contract

Manchester United could be in luck in their transfer pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as he’s reportedly open to a transfer to Old Trafford.

The Senegal international is one of United’s top defensive targets, according to ESPN, and is seemingly ready to consider joining the Red Devils despite only signing a new contract with Napoli back in September.

United are also linked in ESPN’s piece with two other Serie A-based centre-backs in Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan and Milan Skriniar of Inter Milan.

It remains to be seen if United can realistically get any business done this January, with ESPN reporting that Koulibaly is a more realistic target for the summer.

Still, MUFC probably need a defender this winter, so it would be interesting to see how that effects their plans regarding Koulibaly.

The 27-year-old is probably the best player on that list of targets, but also most likely the most expensive by perhaps some distance.

Another recent report linking Koulibaly with United, coming from France Football, translated by Sport Witness, states he’d likely cost around €100million.