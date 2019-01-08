Video: Liverpool wonderkid produces quality moment vs Wolves that has these fans purring

Liverpool wonderkid Ki-Jana Hoever had a hugely impressive debut for the club in the FA Cup defeat to Wolves last night.

A number of Reds fans are this morning taking his performance as one positive from the disappointing defeat, with this video doing the rounds:

? Jurgen Klopp on Ki-Jana Hoever: "It is just a joy to watch him. He is an incredible, confident young fella and is really a good player on top of that.” When a 16-year-old centre back does this on his debut ?? pic.twitter.com/ZTtj4FjiFG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2019

Hoever looks to have maturity beyond his years and some exceptional natural ability, and for him to already be involved in the Liverpool first-team this young says a lot.

Here’s how some fans are reacting to his performance as he stood out among other squad players, backups and youngsters in Jurgen Klopp’s makeshift XI…

I hope klopp put Ki-jana Hoever in the first team, its a joy to watch him play. — THE RAYHAN KHOYRATTY (@Rayhan36943272) January 8, 2019

In my humble opinion, I think Hoever has potential to be a world-class centre half and I strongly believe he will feature alongside Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s and the Netherlands National side in the future.

Although he is only 16, he has shown the qualities needed to thrive. pic.twitter.com/bTKLFSgIeJ — {LIKE+RT PINNED} (@HoeverEra) January 8, 2019

This is such a mature move by Hoever. 16 years old for heaven's sake. https://t.co/wJ6OrUhSLt — Aswin (@Zizouology) January 8, 2019