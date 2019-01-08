Menu

Video: Liverpool wonderkid produces quality moment vs Wolves that has these fans purring

Liverpool wonderkid Ki-Jana Hoever had a hugely impressive debut for the club in the FA Cup defeat to Wolves last night.

A number of Reds fans are this morning taking his performance as one positive from the disappointing defeat, with this video doing the rounds:

Hoever looks to have maturity beyond his years and some exceptional natural ability, and for him to already be involved in the Liverpool first-team this young says a lot.

Here’s how some fans are reacting to his performance as he stood out among other squad players, backups and youngsters in Jurgen Klopp’s makeshift XI…

