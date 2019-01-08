Liverpool star Mohamed Salah wins prestigious award for second year running

Liverpool and Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah has won the CAF African Player of the Year award for the second year in a row.

It was a memorable 2018 for the 26-year-old, as he scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season as he helped guide them to a top-four finish and a Champions League final.

He has continued to play a fundamental role for the Merseyside giants this season with 16 goals as they remain on course to end their wait for major honours by leading the way in the Premier League.

Further, he helped guide Egypt to the World Cup in Russia last summer, as he proved to be an influential figure for both club and country having taken his game to the next level since moving to England from Roma.

In turn, he was a deserved winner for his exploits last year as he beat Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the award, as per the CAF tweet below.

“I have dreamt of winning this award since I was a child and now I have done so twice in a row,” Salah said, as noted by BBC Sport.

Naturally though, he’ll be hoping that his individual achievements are matched with trophies for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently sitting four points clear at the top of the Premier League table after 21 games.

Salah’s form and goals will undoubtedly be crucial in ensuring that they stay there between now and May while winning this award will surely give him more confidence and belief moving forward.