Ole Gunnar Solskjaer persuades Manchester United star to sign new contract

Ander Herrera is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Manchester United after being persuaded by interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician has made a real impression in a short space of time at Old Trafford, winning all five of his first five games in charge.

Herrera hasn’t always been a regular starter for United in his time at the club under various managers, but he’s one of many who seems to have benefited from Solskjaer taking over from Jose Mourinho.

The latest on this is that it seems to have convinced him to commit his future to United, which is good news as his current deal would have been up in the summer and allowed him to leave on a free transfer, according to the Sun.

Herrera has long been something of a fan favourite among Red Devils supporters, and he clearly still has an important role to play in this side.

United have signed the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred in the last two summers, but could definitely still do with keeping hold of Herrera.