Manchester United on brink of first January signing as versatile star informs club of transfer plans

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window with a move for Villarreal youngster Adrian Corral.

The 16-year-old, who can play centre-back or left-back, looks a top talent coming through in Spanish football, and seems set to continue his development with a move to England.

This is according to the Sun, who report that Corral has informed his club Villarreal that he won’t be signing a professional contract with them, with a move to Old Trafford seemingly close.

This could end up being smart business by United, who have a decent record of identifying and nurturing some of the best young talent in world football.

The Red Devils have a proud tradition of bringing through youngsters, and that may have affected Corral’s thinking as he seems set to choose MUFC as his next move.

Of course, it will probably be some time before we see the teenager in the first-team, but this could end up being a fine signing for the future by the Premier League giants.