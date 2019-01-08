Manchester United transfer target urged to reject big offer and seal Old Trafford move

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been urged to reject a transfer to Juventus and join Manchester United instead.

The Netherlands international is one of Europe’s most highly rated young players at the moment, and has been the subject of much transfer speculation for some time now.

Bleacher Report recently claimed De Ligt was one of a number of defensive players on United’s radar, which makes sense given their current lack of top class options at centre-back.

Discussing the 19-year-old’s future, former Ajax star John van Loen told Goal he felt the wonderkid should snub Juventus and get himself a move to United instead.

‘I think Manchester United is perfect for De Ligt,’ Van Loen said.

‘I hope De Ligt rejects Juventus’ offer – Italian football does not suit him and the Premier league is much better and stronger.’

Red Devils fans will certainly hope De Ligt pays attention to this advice, with the club in need of a big statement signing like this to fix their defence for the long run.

Despite a recent revival under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, MUFC remain some way behind their biggest rivals, and are still struggling to keep clean sheets.

Liverpool splashed out on Virgil van Dijk last January and it’s been hugely significant for them, so United could do with a world class defender signing of their own very soon, and De Ligt would fit the bill.